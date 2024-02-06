State Emergency Service seeking volunteers in Blue Mountains

NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is seeking volunteers for the Blue Mountains Unit, to assist with natural disasters and emergencies in the local community.
There are vacancies in both the field team, based in Katoomba and Faulconbridge, and the incident management team, currently based in Katoomba.
Volunteers for the field team are trained to respond to storms and floods, and to assist in search and bushfire operations.
Volunteers for the incident management team are trained in emergency management skills, and assist with coordinating field teams to attend incidents across the Blue Mountains and beyond.
In return for their commitments, volunteers receive Nationally Accredited training, learn new and rewarding skills, and are provided safe uniforms.
NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit said on Facebook that the vacancies are a chance to "make new friends and make a valuable contribution to your local community".
Information sessions will be held in March on the following dates (no RSVP required):
