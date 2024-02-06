Blue Mountains Gazette
State Emergency Service seeking volunteers in Blue Mountains

February 7 2024 - 8:15am
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is seeking volunteers for the Blue Mountains Unit, to assist with natural disasters and emergencies in the local community.

