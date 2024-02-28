Springwood student making waves in water polo championships

Rising star swimmer Nikolas Selby is continuing to make waves in water polo, helping his team take home 4th place in the top M16s Division at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships in Brisbane.
The Year 10 student of St Columba's College in Springwood currently plays with Sydney Uni Blue, marking his first foray into the top division of the sport. He previously helped his team win gold in the second M14's Division in 2022.
"We all could see that improvement was possible, so that has been our focus in training after the tournament," he told the Gazette.
While he said 4th place felt "disappointing", he was also inspired by some of the matches he played with his team.
"During our Quarter Final against Hunter Hurricanes, another strong team, we played our best game of the tournament that day and we won," he said.
After the tournament on January 16, Nikolas stayed to take part in an Under 16s Australian Training Camp for water polo.
The 15-year-old has lofty goals for the future, but is equally excited for events this year including summer metro, NSW State Championships, and the Australian Schools Invitational.
"It would be a dream come true to play high level water polo and one of my long term goals is to play in 2032 Brisbane Olympics, but there's a lot to look forward to even this year," he said.
