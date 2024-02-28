Blue Mountains Gazette
Springwood student making waves in water polo championships

By Tom Walker
February 29 2024 - 10:00am
Rising star swimmer Nikolas Selby is continuing to make waves in water polo, helping his team take home 4th place in the top M16s Division at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships in Brisbane.

