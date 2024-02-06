Rolling out the red carpet for back to school at St Finbar's

St Finbar's Primary Glenbrook rolled out the red carpet to welcome their superstar students for the start of the 2024 school year. Children got to experience the glitz and glamour of the red carpet but they were eager to escape the limelight and get stuck into some great learning.
Some of the fun novelties on the day included a picture frame for students to pose behind for selfies, balloons, and red carpet interviews conducted by Mrs Alicia Borg.
Teachers Mrs Natalie Platt and Mrs Ashleigh Armstrong tried out the picture frame themselves as well.
The school's principal, Mrs Robyn Clarke, even took a trip down the red carpet herself at one point, accompanied by two students.
School resumed for the year on Thursday, February 1.
