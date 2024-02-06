Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property

Rolling out the red carpet for back to school at St Finbar's

Updated February 6 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Finbar's Primary Glenbrook rolled out the red carpet to welcome their superstar students for the start of the 2024 school year. Children got to experience the glitz and glamour of the red carpet but they were eager to escape the limelight and get stuck into some great learning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.