Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Jess and Noemie Fox scoop up the medals

Updated February 12 2024 - 11:46am, first published February 10 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noemie and Jess Fox. Picture JGRimages
Noemie and Jess Fox. Picture JGRimages

Sisters Jess and Noemie Fox twice shared the podium at the 2024 Canoe Slalom Oceania Championships held at Penrith's Whitewater Stadium a fortnight ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.