Jess and Noemie Fox scoop up the medals

Sisters Jess and Noemie Fox twice shared the podium at the 2024 Canoe Slalom Oceania Championships held at Penrith's Whitewater Stadium a fortnight ago.
And then just four days later, they were also sharing honours in the Australian Open at the same venue.
In the Oceania Championships, Jess won three gold medals (in canoe, kayak and kayak cross) and Noemie two bronze (in kayak and kayak cross).
The pair were back in the water over the first weekend in February in the Australian Open with Jess claiming the gold in the canoe slalom and silver in the kayak while Noemie claimed bronze in both the kayak and kayak cross.
Jess said the successive competitions were a good chance to get a lot of practice in before heading overseas for the international season, including the Paris Olympic Games.
"It's different having back-to-back races. It almost feels like we're on the World Cup tour moving week-to-week with a race each weekend," she said.
She said it was refreshing to have the world's best paddlers back in Australia to compete against, after a few years of limited internationals visiting due to COVID restrictions. Noemie also noted the strength of the field.
"There were a lot of top ten competitors and a world class field so to finish on the podium again, two weeks in a row is really great and to back it up after a good semi final feels really good," Noemie said.
