Caught in the (singing) act

Caught in the Act pays tribute to the music of Peter Allen, The Carpenters, Glen Campbell and Kenny Rogers.
Graham Toole is well-known for singing hit songs of the Campbell and Rogers which include The Gambler and Rhinestone Cowboy. The popular music of Karen Carpenter will be performed by the delightful Sharon Calabro singing songs like There's a Kind of Hush, We've Only Just Begun and more. Simon Gillespie will perform the iconic music of the Australian born singer-songwriter Peter Allen including Tenterfield Saddler and I Go To Rio.
Morning Melodies: Caught in the Act is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 28, at 11am. Tickets are $34 plus $5 booking fee and include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. see www.thejoan.com.au.
