Caught in the (singing) act

Graham Toole is well-known for singing hit songs of the Campbell and Rogers which include The Gambler and Rhinestone Cowboy. The popular music of Karen Carpenter will be performed by the delightful Sharon Calabro singing songs like There's a Kind of Hush, We've Only Just Begun and more. Simon Gillespie will perform the iconic music of the Australian born singer-songwriter Peter Allen including Tenterfield Saddler and I Go To Rio.