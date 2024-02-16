Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Caught in the (singing) act

February 16 2024 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Caught in the Act pays tribute to the music of Peter Allen, The Carpenters, Glen Campbell and Kenny Rogers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.