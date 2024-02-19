Historic Mount Wilson photo in online exhibition

The State Library of NSW has opened its virtual doors to the library's biggest and most significant photography exhibition to date with an online version of Shot.
The online version delves into the library's extraordinary collection of two million images and delivers a visual feast of 400 captivating moments by 200 photographers over three centuries.
The exhibition includes a beautiful vintage print of the Dennarque Estate at Mt Wilson, captured by Monte Luke around 100 years ago.
According to State Librarian, Dr Caroline Butler-Bowdon: "The State Library is now home to Sydney's largest photography gallery, and if you can't visit us on Macquarie Street, or indeed you want to find out more post-visit, photography lovers across the globe will now be able to view this extraordinary collection of images in their own time.
"Almost every photographic format and every year between 1845 and 2022 is represented," said Dr Butler-Bowdon.
Senior curator Geoff Barker spent two years trawling through the library's extraordinary collection. "The 400 photos are arranged into decades creating a unique visual history of Australia over the last 180 years" said Mr Barker. "As you scroll through the decades you will see things like fashion, architecture and transport, as well as photographic styles and printing processes, change over time."
To ensure the best experience, the online exhibition has been designed to be viewed on computer desktops only. View it at sl.nsw.gov.au/photography.
