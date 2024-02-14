Near and Far Bus and Coach owner concerned with airport impacts with tourism inequity

A Blue Mountains bus operator has expressed fears the benefits of Western Sydney Airport won't be shared fairly across the tourism industry.
Near or Far Bus and Coach owner Rod Williams said the situation has posed economic challenges for his business, and he feels that while larger tourism businesses may be set to benefit, his business will likely suffer.
"Why isn't it being curfewed to protect our residents? [Big] tourism businesses can't have it all, and have it over our local residents," Mr Williams said.
"There are people out there who are in big businesses, and even medium-small business in the Mountains, who are rubbing their hands together, only thinking of financial gain as the biggest priority.
"But it's not. What about the local people who lived up here for years? To live in this world national park? And the potential is real, that that sense of calmness and quietness is going to be wrecked for them, and that's not okay."
He said he believes that increased tourism business will likely be centralised around the upper Mountains and controlled by larger tourism bodies, whereas the mid-to-lower Mountains may more strongly feel noise, environmental impacts, and possible loss of value on their homes.
Mr Williams said that while there must be forgiveness for the tourism side - which can provide increased employment in the Mountains - it's important that the approach is balanced.
Having purchased IHS coaches from Kelvin Weatherburn in 2017, he said his business has been "haemorrhaging" in recent years due to COVID, bushfires, and distribution of government support, and he fears the airport could make things worse.
He feels opportunities will not be shared equally among all tourism businesses.
Mr Williams wrote a submission for the airport's draft Environmental Impact Statement, but didn't send it in, as he said: "what's the point? You don't get a response... I'm burned out."
He has said that while the situation is difficult he refuses to give up, and is actively looking to recruit more drivers to keep his business going.
To learn more about Mr Williams' business Near or Far Bus and Coach, visit their website through: https://nearorfarbusandcoach.com.au/.
