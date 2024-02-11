Boy missing from Valley Heights

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from the Lower Blue Mountains.
Cody Luken, aged 15, was last seen in Valley Heighs about 10am on Saturday, February 10.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Cody's welfare as he lives with a medical issue.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 159cm tall, thin build with reddish/brown hair in a mullet style.
Cody was last seen wearing a black/pink coloured jumper, red shirt, black trackpants and black joggers. Both the jumper and shirt carry the Holden vehicle logo.
He is known to frequent the Valley Heights and Katoomba areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Springwood Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
