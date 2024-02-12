Blue Mountains Gazette
Leura Golf Club launches new initiative for emergency service workers

Updated February 12 2024 - 11:19am, first published 11:12am
Leura Golf Club has taken the unusual step of establishing a membership specifically for front-line emergency service workers to say "thank you" for their critical work in the Blue Mountains.

