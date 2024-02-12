Leura Golf Club launches new initiative for emergency service workers

Leura Golf Club has taken the unusual step of establishing a membership specifically for front-line emergency service workers to say "thank you" for their critical work in the Blue Mountains.
Officially launched by Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle on February 10, the initiative is the first part of a program of support undertaken by the club.
The golf club at the Fairmont Resort also plans to hold a major event, the inaugural Emergency Service Charity Golf Cup, at the course on Anzac Day to raise funds for the services.
Ms Doyle hailed as a "great initiative" the efforts of the club to show its appreciation for the work undertaken in the Mountains by the police, ambulance, fire brigade, RFS, hospitals, State Emergency Services (SES) and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
"As the Member for the Blue Mountains, I feel very proud to be part of this great initiative and support the club's efforts to give back to the community," Ms Doyle said.
"Wearing my former hat as the Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, I'm well aware of the importance of emergency workers and the work they do for our community."
The launch at Leura Golf Club was attended by representatives of emergency services in the Mountains, including Murray Traynor, the Chief Inspector NSW Ambulance, Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains, John Mann, Deputy Controller for the SES, Will Batson, Upper Mountains Area Manager for the NPWS, and Aiden Commins, Fire Team, Blue Mountains Branch for the NPWS.
Wayne Clayton, Manager of Leura Golf Club, board members and Charlie Young, the General Manager of Fairmont Resort, were also at the function.
Will Elliott, President of Leura Golf Club, said that the club had to change its constitution to establish the Emergency Service membership and members were "100 percent" in favour.
"Everyone appreciates what emergency service workers do in the Mountains and we wanted to reflect that with our new membership, as well as through the Charity Day planned for April 25," he said.
Under the Emergency Services Membership, the club has removed the joining fee for front-line workers from the various services and provided a 25 per cent reduction in green and cart fees for them to play golf at the course, as well as discounts for the bar and bistro in the clubhouse.
Eligible workers can take up the membership by producing an identification card at the golf club's pro-shop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.