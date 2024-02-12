Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Buses replace trains overnight

Updated February 12 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Monday, February 12 until Thursday, February 15 buses will replace night trains between Springwood and Penrith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.