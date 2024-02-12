Buses replace trains overnight

From Monday, February 12 until Thursday, February 15 buses will replace night trains between Springwood and Penrith.
The buses will run nightly from 10pm until 2am.
Trains run between Lithgow or Mount Victoria and Springwood, and between Penrith and Central, some to a changed timetable.
Replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages. We are doing all we can to minimise the impact to your journey and provide a safe service, however cancellations or delays may occur.
Plan your trip before you travel for up-to-date real time information. You can also subscribe to planned trackwork alerts.
