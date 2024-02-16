Blue Mountains Gazette
Fruit Bats flipping over for seniors week

Updated February 16 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 12:43pm
Next month, the Fruit Bats, an incredible older adults circus troupe, will be performing in the Mountains as part of the 2024 Seniors festival.

