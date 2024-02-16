Fruit Bats flipping over for seniors week

Next month, the Fruit Bats, an incredible older adults circus troupe, will be performing in the Mountains as part of the 2024 Seniors festival.
Using human pyramids, juggling, slapstick, comedy and movement, The Fruit Bats will inspire everyone to stay young at heart. This invitation has been extended by Bah-Hah Circus, a local Mountains community circus school, run by Stuart Christie, ex-trainer for the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.
The Fruit Bats circus troupe came from a program designed to provide an opportunity for older adults in the north-east Victoria and Albury area to experience a range of basic circus activities in a supported environment.
The idea of an Older Person's Circus project came about after the inspirational visit to the NE Victoria by the Melbourne-Based Performing Older Women' Circus in early 2003.
The program, operating out of the home of The Flying Fruit Circus in Albury, is run by very experienced and skilled circus trainers. One particular trainer in the past was Cleet Ball, a veteran performer of the vauvdeville era who passed on some classic routines and performance styles of the time.
To get the Fruit Bats to the Mountains, Bah-Hah is running a crowdfunding campaign is to cover the costs of accommodation and travel. This venture is purely independent, unfunded and not designed to profit but to share and expose the Mountains to the Fruit Bats and the joy of circus they have.
The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will supporting this project by hosting the Fruit Bats for a performance in their outdoor amphitheatre on the Saturday, March 23. The following day, Bah-Hah Circus in Blackheath will be hosting the Bats for an older adult circus workshop.
The Fruit Bats show on the Saturday will be a collection of short variety style acts they have learnt and developed over the years as a troupe from their influential circus professionals and trainers.
These will have elements of comedy, slapstick and movement reminiscent of the vaudeville era of the 30s and the variety acts of the 50s. Using human pyramids, juggling and comedy, these older circus performers will enchant all who watch.
Supporting this wonderful opportunity allows the Mountains community to share in the joy and magic of circus for all ages.
To support this go to the Pozible website and search Fruit Bats BM Tour.
