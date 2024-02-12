Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Persons trapped in car crash at Glenbrook

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated February 12 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: Live Traffic has reported all lanes on the Great Western Highway at Glenbrook have reopened following a collision at 2.40pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.