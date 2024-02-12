Persons trapped in car crash at Glenbrook

UPDATE: Live Traffic has reported all lanes on the Great Western Highway at Glenbrook have reopened following a collision at 2.40pm.
3PM: A car crash in Glenbrook has caused heavy traffic conditions, with reports at least one person is currently trapped.
The collision, involving two cars, occurred around 2.40pm today (February 12) on the Great Western Highway near Mount Street.
One lane is closed in both directions, with emergency services attending along with Transport for New South Wales.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays, and use alternate routes where possible.
This article will be updated as the situation progresses. For more information, visit Live Traffic at: https://www.livetraffic.com/.
