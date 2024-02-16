Blue Mountains Gazette
Children's show Fizzy and Suds finalist in international awards

By Tom Walker
February 16 2024
Wentworth Falls resident Genevieve Clay-Smith is making waves internationally, having earned two award nominations for her children's TV series Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds.

