Children's show Fizzy and Suds finalist in international awards

Wentworth Falls resident Genevieve Clay-Smith is making waves internationally, having earned two award nominations for her children's TV series Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds.
The show, which was shot in the Mountains for several episodes, follows two animated bubbles who have adventures and learn about a different topic each episode.
With the series set to launch next month, Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds has been nominated as a finalist in the Up to 6 Years Non-Fiction Category of Prixe Jeunesse, an international festival celebrating innovation in kids' TV.
"I was honoured to be the series director and writer of Fizzy and Suds, and I'm thrilled it's starting to get some recognition before its transmission date in March," Ms Clay-Smith posted on Facebook.
Ms Clay-Smith told the Gazette last year that the goal of the show is to "celebrate the child mind".
"We've got child voiceover actors playing Fizzy and Suds, and the goal is to really get their fresh perspective."
