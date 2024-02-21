Blue Mountains Gazette
Former Katoomba High student in Art Express

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 22 2024 - 9:06am, first published February 21 2024 - 4:00pm
Katoomba High School alumnus Adam Menezes is one of a select number of 2023 HSC visual arts students whose work has been chosen for this year's Art Express exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW.

