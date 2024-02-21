Former Katoomba High student in Art Express

Katoomba High School alumnus Adam Menezes is one of a select number of 2023 HSC visual arts students whose work has been chosen for this year's Art Express exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW.
"It was a wonderful honour to be selected," he said. "I remember going to see the exhibitions in other years and thinking how amazing it would be to get in. So of course it was such a thrill when I heard I'd made the cut this year."
Adam paid tribute to his art teachers, Melissa Grahovac and Carlo Formosa.
"They really helped and motivated me, I couldn't have done it without them. Carlo especially introduced me to making animations which was something I never would have even considered otherwise."
Adam's work, The absence of torment, was motivated by constant exposure to news about the degradation of the environment, he said.
"The concept of my body of work is of a world devoid of humanity. It represents the infectious nature of industrialisation on a global scale."
Adam experimented with the convergence of machines and organic matter to emphasise that the presence of machinery - from freight trains to oil rigs - remains alien in the natural world.
"I used greyscale tones to express a sense of decay within a scene of hostility and isolation, and to distance the work from its audience."
He said he was inspired by artists Francisco de Goya and Adrin Villar Rojas.
Adam is now enrolled in a double degree in Engineering and Fine Arts at the University of NSW.
"It's an unusual combination but I couldn't choose between my two passions. One of my ambitions is to create my own video game so both those disciplines will definitely come in handy there."
Ms Grahovac, head teacher, Creative and Performing Arts, at Katoomba High, congratulated Adam and also praised the work of Mr Formosa, a "wonderful school learning support officer".
"He introduced Adam to the animation program and then Adam applied his new skills set to make the amazing drawings 'move'," she said.
Art Express, now in its 40th year, is on at the Art Gallery of NSW until May 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.