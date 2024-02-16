Blue Mountains Gazette
Narrow Neck's new hotel downsizes

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 16 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:44pm
A 120-bed hotel on Narrow Neck Road at Katoomba first approved in 2001 looks set to finally go ahead with a $33 million revised DA now on public exhibition.

