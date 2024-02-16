Narrow Neck's new hotel downsizes

A 120-bed hotel on Narrow Neck Road at Katoomba first approved in 2001 looks set to finally go ahead with a $33 million revised DA now on public exhibition.
The new plans significantly reduce the number of hotel beds to 24, instead adding 20 multi-bedroom serviced apartments as well as a restaurant, cafe, swimming pool, gym, day spa and wellness centre.
The original DA was submitted in 1998 and approved in 2001. In the meantime, the surrounding precinct was being developed, with townhouses and roads built overlooking the golf course.
But news of the 120-bed hotel came as a major surprise to many locals when it went on the market in 2019, with one scrawling across the 'for sale' sign: "Was anyone consulted?"
But under the revised plans, the overall bulk and scale will be reduced, including the height and building footprint. There will also be a vegetation buffer between it and Katoomba Golf Course, with which it shares a boundary. A planned car park with extensive ramps will be replaced with a more compact car hoist.
A statement of environmental effects with the DA said: "The current proposal reduces the number and configuration of the proposed rooms/suites, introduces some additional facilities ... [and] provides access to the car parking area via hoists. This has resulted in far less excavation over the site to cater for the development."
It argued that the new DA is just a modification of the one approved 23 years ago and concluded: "The proposal will provide for a suitable tourist accommodation development to cater for the tourist and visitor accommodation needs/choice for the community and visitors the Blue Mountains. "
It said the would "generate positive social and economic impacts to the areas with the construction of the hotel and serviced apartments and the ongoing occupation and use of the development in this location".
The DA can be viewed on council's website until February 26.
