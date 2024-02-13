Refugee women share culture and stories in Blue Mountains visit

The Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group has hosted a three-day cultural exchange with women refugees from Sydney.
Held from February 2-4, the event gave refugees the opportunity to meet Australians in regional areas and share their stories and culture.
The 20 women involved in the Blue Mountains event live in Sydney but came to Australia from countries including Iraq, Ukraine, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria.
"The cultural exchange is an experience that helps the women, who are often socially isolated, to learn new aspects of life here, stay in a local's home and meet other women in similar situations," said Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group's education and advocacy officer, Guy Power.
Over the three days, the group was welcomed by Indigenous elder Aunty Carol Cooper, visited Everglades Garden in Leura for morning tea and enjoyed a communal lunch in a beautiful Blue Mountains home garden. Festivities on Saturday night included a multicultural feast prepared by the visiting women followed by music and dance performances from their homelands. On Sunday the group finished their visit with a cruise to the Nepean Gorge on the Nepean Belle.
During the weekend they shared time with their individual host families.
"The women and host families talked of their lives, shared stories and food together. They learnt about local herbs and plants and relaxed with their hosts and others in the group," said Mr Power.
"These were perhaps to be expected, but another bridge between cultures, perhaps less expected, was a curiosity and interest around the plants local families had in their gardens - vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers and trees. Some were recognised, others completely new. What were their names, what are they used for? A lot of information was exchanged, and a lot of cuttings taken."
The Cultural Exchange Program is an initiative of the African Women's Support Group (AWSG) initially run by volunteers. In 2023 STARTTS (Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors) obtained federal government funding to run the program in conjunction with the AWSG. Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group were the local representatives on this occasion.
