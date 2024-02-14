Science at the Local tackles AI

Artificial intelligence is the theme of the first Science at the Local of 2024 at Springwood Sports Club.
The free event will be held on February 25 from 2pm.
Professor of Maths and Stats at the University of Technology Sydney, Professor Sally Cripps, will give a talk on the topic "Putting AI to work: New methods for global challenges".
Professor Cripps is Director of Technology at UTS' Human Technology Institute, which aims to bring together academia, industry, government, and civil society to demonstrate how human values, including human rights, can and should be imbued in emerging technologies.
Cripps' research focuses on the development of new foundational methods in AI to address global challenges in fields including social disadvantage, mental health, climate, minerals and the environment. She was a visiting scholar at the Alan Turing Institute in the UK and has attracted more than $25million in industry, government and philanthropic funding.
Also speaking at the event will be Senior Learning Experience Designer, Andrew Komoder, and Digital Learning Designer, Matt Bennett, from Western Sydney University. Their talk is titled "Emotional learning: Using AI for higher education". Komoder and Bennett are part of WSU's Postgraduate Transformation team, which pioneer technology-enabled learning in the post-graduate market.
"Industries have been evolving faster than the education model that we rely on to equip our workforce," Komoder said. "Our key aim is to modernise our postgraduate offerings to be able to stay competitive in the postgraduate marketplace, as well as to respond to the changing needs of the Western Sydney community."
This is the first event of the year for Science at the Local, which is celebrating their 10th birthday in 2024.
"As usual, the event is free and everyone is welcome," said co-founder Kevin Joseph, a teacher at Winmalee High. "We'd love to see a big crowd for our first event."
"A lot of my colleagues have been talking about and using AI," said fellow co-founder Hamish Clarke, a research scientist now based at the University of Melbourne. "I suspect these talks will be quite useful for my work."
To find out more including the soon to be released 2024 schedule, visit www.scienceatthelocal.org.
Science at the Local is supported by Inspiring Australia and the NSW Government.
