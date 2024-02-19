Lapstone Zig Zag pathway upgrades well underway

Lapstone Zig Zag walking track has a fresh new look, with several big improvements making the hike more welcoming than ever.
Work is taking place to provide a sealed, accessible pathway along the top part of the Zig Zag track, from the trailhead at the Knapsack Street cul-de-sac to Top Points Lookout.
Under the Scenic Eastern Escarpment Upgrade project, run by Blue Mountains City Council, the track and Top Points Lookout are part of a $2 million upgrade to walking tracks in the area.
As of the New Year most of the steel structure of the lookout is now in place, and the shared path route has seen major improvements to prepare it for final sealing, including careful re-grading and the installation of platforms that will hold rest benches along the way.
Blue Mountains mayor, Councillor Mark Greenhill, said with weather permitting the upgraded track and lookout should be opened to the public in March.
"Once completed, these upgrades will provide a stunning vantage point over the Cumberland Plain from the Lower Blue Mountains. Beyond this though, a really important outcome is that it will be accessible, both the lookout itself and the Zig Zag walking track," Cr Greenhill said.
Planned upgrades include an accessible shared pathway, an elevated platform at the lookout, a formalised parking area, improved landscaping, a small rain garden, and seating intervals along the pathway.
Cr Greenhill said: "While these accessibility upgrades are especially important for people with limited mobility, there's also immense value here for visitors of all abilities.
"I would like to thank the community for their patience while these works have been underway."
The project originally had a finalisation target of September 2023, however difficulties acquiring steel for upgrading Top Points Lookout caused delays.
The work is funded under the Western Parkland City Liveability Program, which is part of the Western Sydney City Deal (WSCD).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.