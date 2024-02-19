Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lapstone Zig Zag pathway upgrades well underway

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 20 2024 - 12:39pm, first published February 19 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lapstone Zig Zag walking track has a fresh new look, with several big improvements making the hike more welcoming than ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.