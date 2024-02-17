Eric Bogle to headline Blue Mountains Music Festival

Legendary folk singer-songwriter Eric Bogle is performing at this year's Blue Mountains Music Festival.
Known for his protest songs, the Australian Performing Right Association named his work And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda among Australia's top 30 songs. The anti-war song has been covered by countless artists including The Pogues and Joan Baez.
Mr Bogle has never regretted moving from Scotland to Australia in his mid-20s.
"It was the best 10 pounds I ever spent," he said.
His feelings about Australia were cemented the time he performed at Parliament House in Canberra in 1988.
He was part of the entertainment program that Prime Minister Bob Hawke put on for the visiting Irish Prime Minister Charles Haughey.
After the official celebrations Mr Bogle and some other musicians ended up in a Senator's office drinking with Mr Hawke and his wife Hazel.
"I thought here I am in the new Parliament House with the most powerful in the land singing The Red Flag. It would not happen in the White House, it would only happen in Australia.
"Yes, that is why I came here and why I love this country," Mr Bogle said.
Earlier in the evening however Treasurer Paul Keating did not love Mr Bogle's satire about a politician who put a tax on sex.
"I think he took it personally."
Mr Bogle has long been an avid supporter of community music festivals.
"I have been doing this for 40 years and performed at some big, big festivals but without a doubt the best ones are those run by the community.
"You feel you are part of the community, not intruding, because of the love they have put into it and that is what makes them special," he said.
He has "to be very moved, humoured or irritated to write a song" because it is hard work.
"I sing about things that are important to me or should change.
"That is part of the remit of a folk singer", but he adds, "political songwriting is a dying art, in my genre of music anyway".
However, it is people, not music, that bring change.
"The only life that has changed is mine. It has been the best 40 years of my life."
The Blue Mountains Music Festival will be held in Katoomba from March 15-17. For tickets or more information, visit: www.bmff.org.au.
