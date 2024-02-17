Blue Mountains Gazette
Eric Bogle to headline Blue Mountains Music Festival

By Marion Williams
February 18 2024 - 9:00am
Folk singer and songwriter Eric Bogle, known for his anti-war and protest songs, will perform at the 2024 Blue Mountains Music Festival. Picture supplied.
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Eric Bogle is performing at this year's Blue Mountains Music Festival.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

