Richness & beauty

The richness and beauty of the world of embroidery will be on display in all its glory at Everglades Gallery in an exhibition of work of members of the Blue Mountains Embroiders' Guild Group.
Exhibits include the gorgeous bears of Annette Heaslip, who has always been motivated by making things which 'come to life', and the work of well-known quilt maker and tutor Ann Langley, who will have quilts and quilt patterns for sale.
Bobbin lace has fascinated Judith Gipps since she was a child and she will be another of the featured exhibitors. She will also be demonstrating her lace making.
And well known traditional Japanese embroiderer, Dianne Conomos, will be showing both the traditional designs, which have lots of gold work and can take up to 800 hours to complete, as well as other, more modern works.
Rod Stowe, chairman of the National Trust for the Blue Mountains, will open the exhibition on Saturday, March 2, at 1pm. It runs until March 24.
The gallery is situated in the beautiful gardens at Everglades in Leura. Entry to the gallery is free, but why not spend the day looking over the newly restored Everglades House and enjoy the gardens as well. The gallery is open 11am-3pm Thursday to Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.