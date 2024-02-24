Katoomba shoe shop facade illegally removed

A heritage shop front on Katoomba Street has been illegally demolished, with council now in negotiations with the contractors and the private certifier over whether the facade should be reinstated or reconstructed.
The facade of the old shoe shop on the corner of Pryor Place, featuring two glass panels angled towards the front door with an overhead awning to give protection from the weather.
But contractors preparing the premises for a new dental surgery have now removed the original and replaced it with a flat aluminium-edged glass frontage.
After reports from members of the public, a member of council's compliance team went to the site and ordered work to cease.
The DA approved for the renovations at number 113 Katoomba Street was for an internal refit only.
A council spokeswoman said a written direction notice has been issued under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act.
"Council records indicate that a complying development certificate for the building in question was issued for internal alterations only, and not external alterations.
"The exterior of the building including the facade is in the Central Katoomba Urban Heritage Conservation Area and is protected.
"The facade has heritage value as a historic shopfront associated with the Thompson's Shoe store, which was in operation over many decades and only recently closed."
She said the direction notice requires the applicant to comply with the terms of the development consent issued, as well as removing air conditioning units which had been added to the front facade of the building.
"The matter remains an active investigation that may result in further regulatory action against any person/s that have acted contrary to the terms of a consent issued under the Act."
Blue Mountains Mayor, Mark Greenhill said council took unauthorised works seriously.
"The Blue Mountains community is passionate about its built and cultural heritage. Heritage buildings and places are a marker of time. They help to give people a sense of place and connection to the past, and often represent something important to people.
"I'd like to remind everyone in our community that council requires a robust approval process to new buildings and changes to existing buildings."
Council has a development advice team to help if any resident is in any doubt as to whether permission is required for construction or amendments to properties.
It is understood council's heritage team will be help to work out the best way to restore the facade's heritage values.
a council spokeswoman said:
