Katoomba shoe shop facade illegally removed

JC
By Jennie Curtin
February 24 2024 - 12:30pm
A heritage shop front on Katoomba Street has been illegally demolished, with council now in negotiations with the contractors and the private certifier over whether the facade should be reinstated or reconstructed.

