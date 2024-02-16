Blue Mountains Gazette
Open studio, artist's talk

Updated February 16 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 1:23pm
Anna Spencer will be holding an open studio and artist's talk on Saturday, February 24, at 10:30am at the Old School House, Mt Wilson. Spencer is an artist based between the Pilbara and the Kimberleys and has been a practising artist for over 15 years. Her intricate paintings and drawings elevate the nuances of the environments surrounding her. Suggested donation $10, morning tea will be provided. Bookings essential to kookootonga247@gmail.com.

