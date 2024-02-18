Edible Garden Trail 2024: New kids on the block

The growing trend to farm the suburbs is really catching on across the Blue Mountains and this year's Edible Garden Trail features quite a few fresh faces in the patch.
Two of them are Vicki Adams and Damon Angelopulo who grow food to sell through their farm gate stall and at the Blue Mountains Food Co-op in Katoomba just down the road from their Cliff Drive garden.
They may be new to the Trail but they are old hands at growing amazing vegetables with skills learnt from experience volunteering on organic farms.
"We're looking forward to sharing our market garden as part of the Edible Garden Trail and chatting with fellow gardeners about how we grow our vegies," the pair said.
"Coming from a background in outdoor education and adventure tourism, our love of nature is a big part of who we are," Mr Angelopulo said.
"Over the years our growing passion for sustainability led us to connect the dots between the environmental issues that concerned us and the opportunities for positive change presented by regenerative and community-scale agriculture.
"Clifftop Harvest brings together our passion for growing, our excitement for environmental solutions and our love for the Mountains community."
Visit Clifftop Harvest on this year's Edible Garden Trail on Saturday March 2 and Sunday March 3.
The Trail is the flagship environmental event of not-for-profit Blue Mountains Food Co-op in Katoomba confirming their ethos to "provide good food that doesn't cost the earth".
Tickets: $25 ($20 concession) gets you a weekend pass and access to more than 40 edible gardens up and down the Mountains from Glenbrook to Hartley. Individual gardens can be visited for $5/$2 concession (cash only) pay at each garden.
Children 16 and under are free. Purchase tickets online at Humantix https://events.humanitix.com/blue-mountains-edible-garden-trail or from Blue Mountains Food Co-op, Ha'Penny Lane Katoomba.
The Trail is sponsored by Bendigo Bank Katoomba branch. See ediblegardentrail.com or call 4782 5890.
