Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Edible Garden Trail 2024: New kids on the block

February 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The growing trend to farm the suburbs is really catching on across the Blue Mountains and this year's Edible Garden Trail features quite a few fresh faces in the patch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.