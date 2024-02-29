Amazing Alex Lloyd

With his distinctive voice, heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies, the enchanting singer-songwriter Alex Lloyd has captured the hearts of music lovers around the globe. Lloyd's breakthrough single, Amazing, became an instant classic and showcased his ability to craft deeply moving and introspective songs.
With a string of chart-topping hits such as Green, Coming Home and Beautiful, he has solidified his status as one of Australia's most beloved and respected musicians. Lloyd is also a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including APRA Song of the Year, four ARIA Awards and achieved Number One on Triple J's Hottest 100 Songs of 2001.
Don't miss this amaaazing chance to see the legend himself.
Alex Lloyd is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 9, at 7:30pm Tickets: $55. A booking fee of $5 applies. Bookings: https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/alex-lloyd/.
