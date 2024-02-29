Amazing Alex Lloyd

With his distinctive voice, heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies, the enchanting singer-songwriter Alex Lloyd has captured the hearts of music lovers around the globe. Lloyd's breakthrough single, Amazing, became an instant classic and showcased his ability to craft deeply moving and introspective songs. At the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 9, at 7:30pm Tickets: $55. A booking fee of $5 applies.