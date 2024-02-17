Blue Mountains Gazette
Severe thunderstorm lashes the Blue Mountains

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 17 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 5:37pm
The storm that passed over the Blue Mountains, NSW on the afternoon of February 17, 2024 brought hail and strong wind gusts. Picture supplied
A short-lived but intense storm has drenched parts of the Blue Mountains, bringing hail, strong winds and flash flooding.

