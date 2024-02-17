Severe thunderstorm lashes the Blue Mountains

A short-lived but intense storm has drenched parts of the Blue Mountains, bringing hail, strong winds and flash flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 4.30pm on Saturday, February 17 as the storm hit the lower Mountains.
"Severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones were detected near Penrith, Bowral and Bellbird," the bureau said.
"They are forecast to affect Richmond, Windsor and Riverstone by 4.55pm and Lake Avon, Hill Top and Lake Nepean by 5.25pm."
The bureau said 37mm of rain fell at Bilpin in the 40 minutes to 3.25pm.
A general severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Illawarra and parts of the Hunter, South Coast, central and southern tablelands, central west slopes, the Snowy Mountains and Riverina.
Stay safe and use the numbers below if you need assistance.
SES 132 500
Triple zero 000
