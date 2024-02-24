Women's Day event at Katoomba High

Women and young women of the Katoomba High School community are invited to the school to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, 7.30-9am.
The Women kind breakfast has been inspired by the school's very successful 'MenKIND' community event last year. The morning will be an opportunity for the women and young women of the community to come together, enjoy a light breakfast, hear from some truly inspirational women and have a conversation about 'inspiring inclusion', the theme for this International Women's Day.
Special guest speaker will be Shanell Dargan, singer of X-Factor fame and professional boxing champion, who will share her inspirational story.
There will also be a Q&A discussion hosted by Cherie Brandon, advocate for women's health and violence prevention, with panellists Bianca Nogrady, award-winning science journalist and author, Nina Kilpinen, managing director of Seed Engineering, and Ailie Banks, artist, activist, content creator and community worker.
Staff and students are asked to come with one or more of the women in their lives. Women who are parents, carers, family, friends and members of the broader community are also very welcome to come along with you.
Please RSVP by Friday, March 1, online at bit.ly/KHSWomenKIND for catering purposes or call the school on 4782 2622. There will also be other activities throughout the school day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.