Hazelbrook co-living space catering to all needs

A co-living space at Hazelbrook would see 12 units built in three groups with a common facilities building to share.
The development, slated for Glendarrah Street, would cost nearly $9 million to build.
It is next door to an existing multi-dwelling site.
The DA summarised the proposal: "The intention of the development is to provide self-contained dwellings plus numerous communal and shared facilities that will bring the on-site community together in a co-living type arrangement."
The common living space is centrally located providing access to each group of dwellings and will provide common kitchen, dining, lounge, gym and laundry facilities with a north-east outlook over the communal garden.
The landscaping plan is heavily influenced by permaculture principles so fruit and nut trees would form part of the overall garden together with an orchard plus vegetable and herb gardens to provide for the residents.
The development also proposes to remove 18 trees on the subject site but the targeted trees are mostly exotic, including Pinus radiata and Liquidambar styraciflua.
The development will retain many of the existing trees particularly at the front and rear sections of the site. Remnant native species on the steeper land to the north are retained and regenerated with new understory plantings, whilst the existing and new plantings in the southern section will also incorporate a play space.
The new planting would include shade trees to provide a favourable micro-climate, particularly shade from the harsh afternoon sun and a wind block along the western boundary.
The entire development has been designed to provide accessible communal living and communal spaces. This includes four dwellings which would be adaptable units; lifts provided in two of the four buildings including common parking and living spaces; four accessible parking spaces; all-ability garden paths; wheel-friendly pathways and buildings that will allow people of all abilities to move freely throughout the development.
The development application is now before council.
