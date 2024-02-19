Smashing records and taking home gold at swimming championships

There must be something in the water, as Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club have taken home their second consecutive championship win at this year's Mountains and Plains Summer Championships in Lithgow.
The competition pits swimmers from clubs in the Mountains and Plains region, and is the highlight of the regional swimming calendar.
The pressure was on the "Blueys" who were the current holders of the trophy, having won the competition last year for the first time since 2014, as they came up against the strong clubs from the west such as Bathurst and Orange.
The Blueys swimmers excelled in the pool all weekend, dominating many of the individual races and relays, as well as taking out a number of the age champion awards.
Many club members took home individual age champion awards, and the club broke three competition records over the weekend.
Highlights included Tom Cartman setting a new best time in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, and the relay team of Emma Borg, Darcy Hollingworth, Evie Bullock and Bella Bolton knocking 2 seconds of the medley relay record.
Despite the strength of the other clubs in the region, Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club triumphed in the overall competition, beating Orange Aquatic Club and Bathurst Swimming Academy Club into second and third place respectively.
Club President Adam Bullock said: "The club is so proud of all our swimmers and what they achieved in the pool over the weekend. They really demonstrated the strength of this club, and it was a proud moment to see our captains Liana McDaid and Lacey Bowman lift the trophy for the Blueys".
Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club run weekly Monday summer club nights at Glenbrook Swim Centre, and fortnightly winter club nights at Springwood Aquatic and Fitness Centre. Squad coaching is operated by Mountain Swim.
