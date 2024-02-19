Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Smashing records and taking home gold at swimming championships

February 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There must be something in the water, as Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club have taken home their second consecutive championship win at this year's Mountains and Plains Summer Championships in Lithgow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.