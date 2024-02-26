'I thought the driver would be dead': Crash shines spotlight on 'horrendous' highway stretch

Transport for NSW has not ruled out lowering the highway speed limit at Springwood after a local councillor has campaigned about the "horrendous" section of road.
Ward 3 Councillor Daniel Myles said the stretch of highway near the off-ramp at Hawkesbury Road should be lowered to 70km/hour or have a permanent speed camera installed.
His call came just days after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in wet weather.
Cr Myles told the Gazette the area between the ramp for the Great Western Highway at Springwood from Hawkesbury Road has become a notorious spot for collisions, and is in dire need of attention.
"In the wet this area gets particularly affected by aquaplaning, and about six times a year there is an accident severe enough to cause injury or to warrant the vehicle being towed away," Cr Myles said.
He said the problem spot extends until the intersection of The Avenue and the Great Western Highway, further into Valley Heights.
Transport for NSW is already reviewing this part of the Great Western Highway, with a wide range of factors considered including location, crash history, road usage, and more.
A spokesperson told the Gazette: "Transport for NSW is currently undertaking a speed zone review along the Great Western Highway from Faulconbridge to Warrimoo.
"We also seek feedback and consult with local residents, businesses and other stakeholders, including police and council, before making a determination."
Just recently, on Friday February 16, a 20-year-old Winmalee man crashed into a power pole outside nearby businesses.
Police told the Gazette that the car, travelling in an 80km/h zone, "failed to negotiate a bend in wet weather".
While the driver was reportedly left with just an injured hand, the sight of the car would have most onlookers expecting grim news.
"I thought the driver would be dead. I saw the caved in driver's door and feared the worst," Cr Myles said.
Yoga Rasalingam runs one of the businesses near the recent crash site, Mangoes Indian Cuisine, and he said accidents like this are sadly a common occurrence in the area.
"It's a safety concern," he told the Gazette.
"First thing they [need to do] is make the road bigger on the other side, and they have to put in some kind of speed camera."
"After [drivers] go further than Bunnings, they can go at speed, but here there's a bend."
Mr Rasalingam not only frequently loses power and business after accidents like this, but he also needs to make constant insurance claims.
Both he and Cr Myles fear for the safety of drivers after seeing the same accidents over and over.
"The young driver is lucky to be alive. We won't always be that lucky," Cr Myles said.
Cr Myles said that the change needed is a lowered speed limit of 70km/h in the area, or that a permanent speed camera should be erected, reducing the risk of drivers speeding and losing control.
This change would continue a trend seen recently in Wentworth Falls, where part of the Great Western Highway near Scott Avenue and Blaxland Road had its speed limit reduced following a five-vehicle crash in 2023.
"A total rethink of all of Springwood's traffic issues is needed. But this section of road is the top of the list," Cr Myles said.
As part of a road safety project in the area, Transport for NSW also installed vehicle activated signage in May 2023 to help guide drivers.
Between 2017 and 2022, there were more than 23 crashes along this stretch of road.
Members of the public can provide suggestions and feedback on improving road safety by submitting online. To suggest changes to speed limits, visit https://www.saferroadsnsw.com.au/haveyoursay.aspx. To suggest somewhere a speed camera should be placed, visit https://www.saferroadsnsw.com.au/haveyoursayspeedcameras.aspx.
