Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I thought the driver would be dead': Crash shines spotlight on 'horrendous' highway stretch

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated February 27 2024 - 8:29am, first published February 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Transport for NSW has not ruled out lowering the highway speed limit at Springwood after a local councillor has campaigned about the "horrendous" section of road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.