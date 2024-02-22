Return of the Zine Fair

On Saturday, March 9, the much-anticipated Blue Mountains Zine Fair returns to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre after a wildly popular inaugural event in 2023.
The 2024 Blue Mountains Zine Fair will feature a line-up of over 60 stalls run by artists, writers and creatives all coming together to share, sell and trade their work with the creative community.
Zines, pronounced "zeens" from the word magazine, are independently produced DIY publications, usually made for love rather than profit, and filled with any combination of art, poetry, activism, literature - the limits are endless and the results are always magical.
Estee Sarsfield, one of the organisers from Mtns Zine Club, said: "Zine fairs just hold such an incredible sense of community, creativity and inclusivity.
"It has been so heart-warming to nurture zine culture in the Mountains and see it be so utterly embraced and supported. There are so many creative voices in our local community and zines are perfect for expressing these in a way that is completely accessible and doesn't need to conform to anyone else's rules or expectations," she said.
"Anybody can make a zine. With zines, every voice is given an equal platform no matter how niche, strange or marginalised. There is always going to be someone out there who connects with it, which is such a special thing."
Katoomba Library will also host an exciting program of events on the day, including an artist talk with Bill Hope from 11am in the gallery (free but registration required), whose exhibition Living Room will open.
There will be a panel discussion from 12:30pm, exploring different perspectives on the practice of zine making, followed by an afternoon of zine readings from a number of the stall holders. The library will also host a drop-in makers station complete with a badge-maker and all the materials you might need to make your first zine.
The Blue Mountains Zine Fair has grown out of the Mtns Zine Club, an open group that meets monthly at the Good Earth Bookshop in Wentworth Falls, where a diverse group of zine makers gather to share and create zines together at 4pm on the first Sunday of each month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.