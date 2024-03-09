Rogaine in Lower Mountains

Come explore the bush trails, lookouts, streets and parks of Glenbrook and surrounds with the Lower Mountains rogaine on Sunday, March 24.
Springwood couple Sally and Steve McKay are setting the course for the "The Lennox - a bridge too far" rogaine.
Rogaining is a fun team sport (of two to five people), navigating using map, compass and clues to visit as many checkpoints as possible within the time limit.
Teams can be out on course from 10am to 4pm, for as much or as little of this time as they like. Walk, run, stop for coffee or ice-creams - your choice. But you lose points if you get back after 4pm.
The McKays did their first rogaine, at Springwood, after reading a 2019 Gazette article about it. March 24 will mark exactly five years since that first experience.
While they are setting the course, NSW Rogaining president Graham Field and Nicole Mealing are organising logistics such as entries, catering and mapping. This year's event will extend from Blaxland to Emu Plains.
"The Lennox" rogaine is open to all ages and fitness levels. See nswrogaining.org/2024-metrogaine. Entries close March 18.
