'It's been awfully good fun': Mr Pickwick calls it a day

After 25 years operating the iconic Mr Pickwick's Fine Old Bookshop in Katoomba, the irrepressible Mr Pickwick (Guy Weller) and his wife Melody have decided to retire.
Prior to opening Mr Pickwick's, Guy and Melody spent 25 years in Perth in art galleries, book illustration and publishing, theatre management, new and secondhand books, and Internet publishing.
"We've sold a bit over half a million secondhand books in Katoomba and Blackheath over those 25 years here," said Mr Weller, "most of them literary or other specialist classics. Time to step aside and read a few more ourselves.
"It's been awfully good fun and we have a treasure trove of happy experiences and funny stories from our time in the shop."
Mr Pickwick's bookstore and the associated Macarthur's Arcade antiques shop have traded from various locations over the years, for the past 20 from spacious three-level buildings in the middle of Katoomba Street.
The bookshop houses around 50,000 books with an additional 15,000 on various high-profile internet sites online.
The shops have become much-loved and regularly attended by Katoomberites, as they have amongst the Mountains community generally, and a wealth of regular visitors from Sydney and elsewhere.
"We have put the businesses on the market as going concerns, with a long lease in place, and hopefully the right person(s) will be found to carry the venture forward. We do not want to see such a valuable and popular business suddenly close its doors," Mr Weller said.
"There's a spiritual aspect to running a large secondhand bookshop. It's not all about turnover and money, although the rent and wages have to be met, of course.
"You stand somewhere between an open university, a meditation retreat, a church and a commercial business."
Mr Pickwick fondly remembers the adults now buying books regularly who began when they were little tackers many years ago, and who still treat the place as home.
"Those kids have grown up along with us and they would be devastated if we were simply to close up shop, which we won't," Mr Weller said.
Mr Pickwick's and Macarthurs have somehow survived the global financial crisis, bushfire shutdowns, two COVID-enforced shutdowns and current retail uncertainty with higher interest rates and the like.
"We've just kept coming through the surf," said Mr Weller. "Sometimes a bit drenched, but still breathing, still opening every day in the year. It's all been rather exciting, really.
"Some people say the book is dead. I think our experience shows that it is anything but. Where or how else for $15 or less can you go on an extended world tour, or travel back centuries in time, or try to unmask a murderer, or relive the tragedy of a war, or sail in triumph through the stars, except with a book."
"The book is not dead, and will never die," quoth Mr Pickwick. "It will long outlast all of us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.