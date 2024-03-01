Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's been awfully good fun': Mr Pickwick calls it a day

March 2 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 25 years operating the iconic Mr Pickwick's Fine Old Bookshop in Katoomba, the irrepressible Mr Pickwick (Guy Weller) and his wife Melody have decided to retire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.