Upper Mountains businesses call for more meters for 'fairness'

Upper Mountains businesses are calling for the installation of parking meters in other towns in the city to make the system "fairer".
Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura and Wentworth Falls business groups feel the Upper Mountains are carrying the entire revenue-raising burden.
And while they were pleased to learn recently that revenue will help fund road reconstruction over the next decade, they believe towns such as Glenbrook, Blaxland and Springwood should also be in the meter mix.
A council spokeswoman issued a statement, saying: "Parking meters have been installed at key visitation sites and town centres in the Blue Mountains... This not only means that visitors are helping to fund the critical renewal of infrastructure, but it's also helping to manage traffic turnover at these locations that attract large visitor numbers."
But it's not traffic turnover that is of concern, it's customer turnover, with many reporting significant falls in business since the introduction of the scheme.
Mark Jarvis, from the Carrington Hotel and president of the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community, said: "There really is anecdotal evidence now that paid parking has had a detrimental effect. For example, The Red Door at Leura has closed. She claimed as soon as paid parking came in that her revenue dropped immediately."
Lui Friscioni from Heart of Stone in Katoomba St said people who would once stop to grab a takeaway simply weren't doing so.
"Or you see the driver staying in the car while another passenger rushes out to buy coffee. We're missing out. You can go for hours in our store without someone coming in to shop. That hasn't happened for 18 years. Turnover is down massively."
Mr Jarvis said in the interests of "fairness and equity", other towns should also have meters. And he questioned why Glenbrook had been removed from the scheme.
"This logic that people come up from Penrith and they can't get the free park - well, the same thing [happens] with people from Lithgow going to Blackheath. My argument is if this paid parking is so successful, great, let's make it fair and ... put Springwood, Blaxland and Glenbrook in the mix."
Mr Friscioni said "basically the Upper Mountains businesses are being asked to bear the burden of the whole thing".
"It isn't just a case of businesses saying business is down. You only have to look at how they are trading. The hours are so erratic. They will close in the middle of the day because it isn't worth staying open and paying staff."
The chairman of Leura Community Alliance, Rod Stowe, also supported "geographical equity in the way paid parking operates across the LGA. In particular, we would like to see any council initiated parking studies for centres like Glenbrook finalised expeditiously."
George Vergotis from Blackheath Alliance and Lew Hird, president of the Wentworth Falls chamber of commerce, agreed.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said National Parks and tourism data, as well as council's sensor data, shows that visitation to the Blue Mountains is increasing, not decreasing.
"Unfortunately, our local businesses have struggled for some time, due to multiple years of disasters including a global pandemic, bushfires and flooding events," he said.
"The majority of our residents support the plan to charge visitors to pay to park, rather than 40 per cent rate rise for residents. Revenue from visitor paid parking is helping to fix our roads and local infrastructure, and our community also supports this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.