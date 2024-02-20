Vertical rescue for rock climber at The Fortress in Leura

Blue Mountains Police Rescue have conducted a vertical rescue to save an injured woman after she suffered a 10-metre fall while rock climbing.
On Monday, February 19, emergency services responded to reports of the injured climber at The Fortress climbing area in Leura.
Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance SOT Paramedics walked to the top of the climb and with the assistance of Toll, established the climber's location.
The party of 2 were approximately 60 metres from the top of a 170-metre climb. Crews worked into the evening to set up a roping system to safely access the climbers and haul them back to the top.
The climber was treated for her injuries and said she fell approximately 10 metres while on rope but fortunately only sustained minor injuries.
Due to the injuries sustained, the party were unable to complete the climb.
