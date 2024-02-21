Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Seniors Festival returns with a month-long program of events

February 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Seniors Festival is back in March with a month-long program of events and offers including arts and craft workshops, discounts for seniors at participating cafes, galleries and museums, Tai Chi classes, social games, meals and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.