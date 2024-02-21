Seniors Festival returns with a month-long program of events

The annual Seniors Festival is back in March with a month-long program of events and offers including arts and craft workshops, discounts for seniors at participating cafes, galleries and museums, Tai Chi classes, social games, meals and more.
NSW Seniors Festival (formerly Seniors Week) is the largest festival for seniors in the southern hemisphere. It acknowledges, celebrates, and supports the remarkable seniors in our community. It is also an opportunity to encourage older people to lead active lifestyles and participate at all levels in our community. This year's festival theme is "Reach Beyond".
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Seniors Festival is an opportunity to promote a better understanding of seniors within the community and the value they add to our lives.
"It's vitally important that we continue to care for older people and acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions they make to our local community.
"The achievements of our seniors sometimes go unrecognised, and the Seniors Festival helps shine a spotlight on our older residents as well as all the hardworking carers and community organisations who are essential in supporting them to remain active in the community."
As part of the celebrations, council hosts the annual Blue Mountains Seniors Week Recognition Awards, which acknowledge the contribution that individuals and organisations have made to the Blue Mountains community in the past 12 months.
Nominations for the 2024 Seniors Week Recognition Awards close Monday 26 February 26. There are two categories of nomination - individuals or organisations.
To be eligible for an individual award you must be 60 years of age or older and have made a significant contribution to the lives of older people in the mountains. To nominate an organisation, the organisation must support older people in our community.
The award ceremony will be held on Monday, March 25 at 10.30am at Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood.
During the Seniors Festival, council is also running a survey to learn more about the experiences and priorities of seniors living in the Blue Mountains.
The survey is an opportunity to share your experiences and will provide council with a better understanding of seniors within the community. It asks questions like how you enjoy spending your time, and whether you have the access to the services and supports you need.
For more information, including the Seniors Festival program, and how to nominate someone for a Seniors Week Recognition Award, visit bmcc.nsw.gov.au/seniors-week
To complete the seniors survey, visit yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/seniors-survey-2024
