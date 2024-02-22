'A simple change like this can make a big difference': Energy saving grants for businesses

Small and medium businesses in the Blue Mountains are being urged to apply for the second round of energy efficiency grants being offered by the Albanese Government.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said the federal government is delivering a $41 million second round of Energy Efficiency Grants (EEG) for small and medium enterprises to improve energy efficiency, save on energy bills and lower emissions.
"These grants provide $10,000 and $25,000 to small and medium businesses to upgrade to more energy efficient equipment," she said.
"This includes replacing air conditioners with high efficiency units or gas heating boilers with heat pumps, helping SMEs lower power bills and emissions."
Ms Templeman said the first round of grants allowed local businesses to make simple changes to improve their efficiency.
Closeburn House Boutique Guesthouse in Mount Victoria received a $15,000 grant in the first round.
"The first winter was cold," said Paul Worboys, owner of Closeburn House. "We would run the heating and everything would be warm, but as soon as we turned it off, the heat dissipated fast."
Mr Worboys said they discovered that a lack of ceiling insulation was contributing to higher heating costs.
"When we saw the opportunity to apply for a grant through the federal government to assist in energy efficient upgrades, we jumped at the chance. Being awarded funding to assist insulating our very large property, as well as install thermal-backed window coverings, means we are now ready for the winter season ahead.
"Our guests will not only enjoy a much more cosy stay this winter, we'll also enjoy a lower energy bill and will emit less greenhouse gases - win, win, win."
Ms Templeman said Closeburn House is a great example of how these grants can assist businesses.
"A simple change like this can make a big difference, keeping heat in during those cold Mount Victoria winters can help reduce the amount of energy the business is using.
"Applications open for NSW businesses on Monday, February 26. They are awarded on a first come, first-served basis so jump online now, check the eligibility so you can prepare for when the applications open."
For more information about the Energy Efficiency Grants for SMEs program and how to apply, visit: https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/energy-efficiency-grants-for-small and-medium-enterprises-round-2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.