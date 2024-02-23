Major road stabilisation works set to start with Bells Line of Road

A record amount of slope remediation and stabilisation work will take place this year to improve major roads through the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury.
The joint state-federal project will start in February with work on the Bells Line of Road.
Remediation work at Mount Tomah will begin on Monday, February 26 to be followed by remediation of two slope failures at Kurrajong Heights in March.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said the works were focused on improving safety at multiple locations and enhancing the overall resilience of major road corridors.
"As most motorists would be aware, some slopes along the corridor were damaged by torrential rainfall between 2021 and 2022 that wrought havoc on the road network," he said.
"These works are about helping to improve the public road network and other critical assets so communities aren't impacted as severely when more frequent weather events strike
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, said the primary area of focus will be Bells Line of Road.
"We have completed emergency work at three locations around the Botanic Gardens at Mt Tomah, while work to remediate a fourth site just west of the gardens should take place later this year," said Ms Aitchison.
"Stabilisation work is also well under way to the slope failure on the Great Western Highway near Fairy Bower Road in Mount Victoria.
"This latest work kicking off will further remediate separate slopes at Mt Tomah and Kurrajong Heights - and with work beginning to address another slope failure at Victoria Pass in mid-2024, we are really improving safety at multiple locations and enhancing the overall resilience of the corridors."
The minister said other areas to be worked on this year include Putty Road, the Great Western Highway and Hawkesbury Road.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman said local residents recognised the need for this work to ensure they have a reliable and resilient road.
"We have seen through bushfires, storms and floods just how vital the Bells Line of Road is for locals, including the businesses who rely on customers being able to reach them. And it's also vital as one of two direct links between Sydney and the central west," she said.
"I note that this disaster recovery funding is on top of the $100 million that we have provided to NSW for additional upgrades to Bells Line of Road."
State Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle welcomed the works.
"Road stabilisation and safety improvements to address damage caused by natural disasters in and around the Blue Mountains is essential and welcomed," she said.
"In acknowledging the disruptions this may cause my community at times, I'm pleased to see the NSW and Commonwealth Governments working together and making good on our commitments to road safety."
Remediation methods such as rock bolting, shotcreting and steel mesh installation will ensure the slopes are less likely to pose a hazard for road users.
The work will be coordinated to minimise inconvenience wherever possible but localised traffic delays will be unavoidable for much of the year.
Traffic impacts will include up to three separate lane closures along Bells Line of Road for much of 2024, and up to two lane closures along Putty Road mostly from the second quarter of this year.
Most remediation work will take place between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday and, less frequently, on Saturday mornings. This will be communicated as necessary.
No work will take place on Sundays or public holidays, unless otherwise communicated. Portable boom gates will be used while work takes place to close lanes. Vehicles will be diverted into a single-lane with stop / start traffic control.
There will be traffic controllers and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h for the safety of workers and road users. More information on the program can be found at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/blue-mountains-slope-remediation-works
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.