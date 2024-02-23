Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Major road stabilisation works set to start with Bells Line of Road

Updated February 23 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A record amount of slope remediation and stabilisation work will take place this year to improve major roads through the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.