Blue Mountains Writers Seniors' Stories Success

Three members of Blue Mountains Writers have continued the group's proud tradition of having work published in the annual Seniors Stories writing competition.
Run by the NSW Seniors Card, the competition showcases the lives and experiences of seniors in our community.
The theme for the ninth volume of Seniors Stories was "Ageing and Life Lessons'" with Pat Allen writing "Molly's Story", Rosemary Baldry "The Unforgiving Sea" and Yvonne Wilson "My Dad's Life Tree".
Mrs Allen, Mrs Baldry and Mrs Wilson attended the launch of the latest publication at NSW Parliament House. They enjoyed the introduction by comedian Jean Kittson whose warmth and humour made everyone welcome in the formal setting. In her preface to the book, NSW Seniors Minister Jodie Harrison MP said: "Seniors' Stories Volume 9 is just one way of recognising and valuing the experiences of NSW seniors and building connections between young and old."
At least three members of Blue Mountains Writers have consistently been among the top 100 entrants selected for publication in Seniors Stories.
"It shows how our members are adept at spinning a yarn from their life experiences and shaping it to fit the chosen theme," said publicity officer for Blue Mountains Writers, Jeanette Temesvary.
"There was also a strong representation among other mountain writers with inclusion of stories by Brian Haisman of Winmalee, Carole Handel of Faulconbridge and Marta Morawiecka and Geoff Nadin of Springwood."
Seniors' Stories Volume 9 is available at all local libraries across NSW. You can also read or listen to their stories here: https://www.seniorscard.nsw.gov.au/news-activities/seniors-stories.
Blue Mountains Writers is a branch of the Fellowship of Australian (NSW) and meet monthly in Springwood. The groups aims to encourage writers at any age and stage, from beginners to published authors. The next meeting which will focus on writing short stories and this year's Seniors' Stories competition which is open to all NSW Seniors Card holders. The meeting will be held on Sunday, March 3 at Springwood Sports Club. RSVP to 0423 908 199.
