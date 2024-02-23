Magic and myths

Magical places, mythical creatures - is that where you want art to take you? It certainly is for Linden residents Lewis P Morley and Marilyn Pride who are having a big year. It began when they featured as the quirky subjects of Linden Gothic, painted by Nick Stathopoulos for this year's Blue Mountains Portrait Prize.
Now the couple's own work will feature in Stranger than Fiction, the next exhibition to be held at Arts Blue Mountains Gallery in Lawson.
Marilyn and Lewis have worked as book illustrators and as artisans on Australian-filmed fantasy movies such as Razorback and the Matrix trilogy. Toiling as creatives for hire was exciting, but they are now free to do what they've always wanted to do and are creating an eclectic mix of works ranging from art toys, needlepoints, and very strange dolls' houses.
Stranger than Fiction includes artists Pennie Steel and Fiona McDonald and is 9 Honour Avenue, Lawson. Opening Saturday, March 2 from 2-4 pm and continuing Wednesday to Saturday 10am-3pm until March 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.