Ghost tour at The Joan

Strange voices have been heard in The Joan's foyers. Sometimes they're voices, sometimes they're full of conversations. Using a handheld device and headphones, audiences can tune in and listen. Ghost is a 20-minute self-guided audio experience that offers a twist on the classic ghost story, somewhere between a museum tour, video game and podcast. Ghost is on now week nights from 5pm until Friday, March 1. Free but bookings essential. www.thejoan.com.au.

