Ghost tour at The Joan

Strange voices have been heard in The Joan's foyers. Sometimes they're voices, sometimes they're full of conversations. Using a handheld device and headphones, audiences can tune in and listen. Ghost is a 20-minute self-guided audio experience that offers a twist on the classic ghost story, somewhere between a museum tour, video game and podcast. Ghost is on now week nights from 5pm until Friday, March 1. Free but bookings essential. www.thejoan.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.