Convict history behind today's tourist hotspot of Blackheath

Returning from Bathurst on Monday, May 15, 1815, Governor Macquarie named his night's stopping place "Blackheath".
Blackheath, altitude 1,065 metres, is the western railway line's highest station. Now it is a thriving windswept village located on a plateau surrounded by cliffs. But in the early 19th century it was not a destination, most travellers simply passing through on their way to Bathurst.
However, Andrew Gardiner opened the Scotch Thistle Inn on July 11, 1831, catering for travellers who needed an overnight break. Raymond recorded its existence in his 1832 directory and in January 1836, Charles Darwin stayed there, visiting the recently discovered Govett's Leap the following day. Darwin found the inn very comfortable, impressed by the 15 beds for travellers.
The inn remained the only building in Blackheath until a stockade was constructed in 1840 replacing Mt Victoria Stockade, when it closed after major works on the pass were completed in the late 1830s.
Stockades were needed to accommodate convict road gangs who maintained the Great Western Road during the mid-19th century.
Blackheath's stockade occupied an extensive area. Principal buildings were on the line of the railway and highway between Prince George Street and Govett's Leap Road.
The Western Road then lay to the east of the present highway, between it and Wentworth Street and through the middle of Blackheath Public School site. The stockade lay immediately to the west of this early road, the only practical route to the west at this time.
Convicts and guards lived in the northern part of the stockade which now lies under sections of the modern road and train line.
At first, road gang convicts wore leg irons, were poorly housed, ill-fed and maltreated. Their clothing was torn. They were frequently flogged, even for trivial misdemeanours. When they died, they were simply buried anywhere.
This all changed when Captain John Edward Newell Bull of the 99th Regiment, which had arrived in the colony in 1842, was transferred to Blackheath in 1844 after his original posting to Bull's Camp at Woodford.
Captain Bull significantly improved the conditions of the convicts.
Under his rule, living convicts were treated with more dignity. Deceased convicts were now initially buried near Waragil Street west of Blackheath Railway Station.
Due to rail and road construction in the latter 19th century, the surviving grave markers were transferred to a spot in Blackheath General Cemetery where they can still be found.
The stockade closed in 1849 when convict road gangs were abolished. The Scotch Thistle was extended and renamed the Hydora by 1885 and the Astoria in 1919. It is now Gardiner's Inn. With improved transport and tourism, Blackheath has continued to prosper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.