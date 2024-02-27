Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Katoomba studio Dance Dymension to represent Australia on world stage

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated February 27 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba-based performing school Dance Dymension is out to show off Mountains talent to the world, set to represent Australia in two world championships this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.