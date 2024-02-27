Katoomba studio Dance Dymension to represent Australia on world stage

Katoomba-based performing school Dance Dymension is out to show off Mountains talent to the world, set to represent Australia in two world championships this year.
Three of the school's open teams won Worlds bids last year, and will be representing the studio - and the county - at the International All-Star Federation (IASF) World Championships in April this year, to be held in Orlando, Florida.
The team has also announced that their team "REDEMPTION" has been selected as Team Aus Hiphop, to represent Australia at the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Championships.
Studio owner and director Jessica Alderson said: "[This] is the highest honour you can get in the all-star dance and cheer world; it is our version of the Olympics."
"We cannot wait to see, watch and compete against teams that we have looked up to for years."
To assist in raising funds, Dance Dymension is holding a big bingo night on Saturday, March 2, where attendees can win prizes and help in making the dancers' dreams into reality.
The school is also looking for businesses willing to partner with them for a sponsorship, or anyone who could donate prizes or publicity towards the bingo night. The bingo night will be held at Katoomba RSL at 4pm. For more details or to donate, contact: 0430 139 395.
Dance Dymension can be found at 27 Whitton Street, Katoomba. For more info, visit: https://www.dancedymension.com/.
