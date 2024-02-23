Verandahs return to Lawson shops in historic redesign

A slice of history has been returned to Lawson, as the facades of several shops are once again sporting the iconic verandahs they first wore a century ago.
Right next door to the heritage-listed pub The Henry, the supermarket and bath store at 1-7 Honour Avenue are well underway to recreating the historic visual landscape of Lawson's shops.
The addition of the verandahs is part of a Development Application (DA), lodged jointly by supermarket owner Sam Haddad and bathroom shop owner Raymond Sleiman, to return to the remembered aesthetic of the oldest commercial building in Lawson.
The DA includes plans for new ground floor shops, street level thoroughfare, and both adding and refurbishing shop-top flats.
Importantly, it will create a walkway under number 5, linking the old Lawson town with the new for the first time. At present pedestrians have to traverse around Staples Crescent.
The DA was first lodged and approved in 2018, but in August of last year a construction certificate was issued by a private certifier.
The estimated cost of work from the private certifier is $900,000, with $1.3 million earmarked in the original DA.
A statement of environmental effects by Nuala Cavanagh of Griffin Planning, submitted with the DA, noted that the Honour Avenue shops have lost business since the new town was built along Staples Street.
"The redesign of the Lawson town centre as a result of the road widening of the GWH has resulted in some adverse impacts on the economic viability of shops fronting Honour Avenue - this is demonstrated by the loss of tenants to shops on Honour Avenue including the newsagent from number 3 and the declining return of the supermarket at 5-7 Honour Avenue.
"The loss of through traffic along Honour Avenue has heavily impacted on the convenience to customers of the Honour Avenue shops. The current owner therefore sees significant benefits in providing a frontage and pedestrian access through to Benang Street which will increase the presence of the shops in the 'new' Lawson town centre."
To view the details of the construction certificate, visit: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/development/track-and-view-applications.
