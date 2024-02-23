Farm it Forward gets $100,000 funding boost

Farm it Forward have received $100,000 towards their Growing Together Project thanks to the NSW Government as part of the $37.2 million Local Small Commitments Allocation Program.
The funds delivered as part of the Allocation program is supporting Farm it Forward's vision of partnering up with local First Nations leaders and Katoomba High to provide transformative learning programs for young people in the areas of regenerative food growing, organic plant propagation, and First Nations-led bush regeneration and caring for Country.
The Allocation program is already enhancing local communities and providing $400,000 in benefits to people in each of the 93 NSW electorates.
It consists of more than 600 small community projects, ranging from capital works, services and programs, events, supplies and equipment, charitable donations, and playground and park upgrades.
Trish Doyle, Member for Blue Mountains said she was "so thrilled to visit Katoomba High recently and talk to some of the Farm it Forward team about the Growing Together Project".
"What they're doing for our community is beyond incredible, fostering valuable relationships with a focus on our environment, food security and sustainability."
Farm it Forward founder, Manu Prigioni shared further details of what Growing Together will bring to the community including:
Ms Doyle said it is a "fantastic outcome for Farm it Forward, Katoomba High and the people of the Blue Mountains".
"It's good to see the NSW Government's commitment to helping small local projects come to life.
"We live in a supportive, environmentally conscious community and the Growing Together Project epitomises what this place is all about. I am so excited to stay tuned as it continues to unfold."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.