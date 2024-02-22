Calling all local artists

Blue Mountains City Council has now opened applications for the Blue Mountains City of the Arts Grant Program 2024-2025.
Blue Mountains-based individuals and organisations can apply for funding of up to $10,000 for projects that encourage arts quality and innovation, strengthen the local arts sector and engage the local community and visitors as participants and/or audiences.
2023 grant program recipient Amelie Vanderstock, who is a musician, pollinator ecologist and science communicator, was awarded a $10,000 grant for her project 'Let's Bee Scientists'. Amelie's work engages children and families with local ecology through song, story and nature-based learning.
Vanderstock said she hoped her art could inspire young people and families to learn about and connect with our "unique bee-utiful ecology".
Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "The arts are one of the Blue Mountains most treasured and inspiring industries. We have a higher percentage of artists and creatives in our LGA than the average, and that is why we strive to support a strong and vibrant arts culture.
"Thanks to the Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust, local artists, creative practitioners and arts organisations can apply for funding to innovate, engage audiences and strengthen the cultural fabric of the region," Cr Greenhill said.
Two information sessions will be held for interested applicants:
Please register to attend either session via bmcc.nsw.gov.au/city-of-the-arts-trust.
Interested artists and organisations are encouraged to read the relevant guidelines and review the application forms available at bmcc.nsw.gov.au/city-of-the-arts-trust
The grant program closes 5pm on Wednesday, April 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.