Blue Mountains Historical Society holds annual McLaughlin Address

The annual McLaughlin Address of the Blue Mountains Historical Society will be held on Saturday, March 2 in the Wentworth Falls School of Arts on the Great Western Highway at Wentworth Falls.
The speaker will be Professor Tanya Evans, Director of the Centre for Applied History at Macquarie University and President of the International Federation of Public History. Professor Evans is committed to revealing the value and significance of history for individuals and society.
Her talk, "Family, Community and Nation: Understanding Identity through the History and Heritage of the Blue Mountains of Australia", will connect the history of the Blue Mountains with our own lives.
Professor Evans is a public historian who specialises in family history, cultural heritage, history and sport, gender in sport, community, local and regional history, memory and life-stories, histories of charities and NGOs, history and the media and history in tourism.
Come along to her address at 10.30am at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts. Admission is free to members and $5 for non-members. Tea and coffee available for a gold coin donation.
