Elegance and fusion in the Mountains

Updated February 22 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 1:46pm
The Blackheath Uniting Church will resound to a colourful tapestry of musical delights on Sunday, March 10 in a program spanning traditional Chinese music, classical Western, contemporary, Latin and jazz influenced chamber music.

