Elegance and fusion in the Mountains

The instrumental line up this year also includes a string quartet made up of Alastair Duff-Forbes and Chaylah Chivas on violins, Steve Koroknay on viola, and cellist Samantha Knutsen who began her musical studies in the Blue Mountains with Barbara Woolley. These string players are all accomplished young professional solo, chamber and orchestral musicians in their own right, and meld together as a quartet with masterful ease. Wheeler himself specialises in composing music which incorporates influences from various cultural backgrounds. Guest performer Steven Wang will also be playing the guqin.