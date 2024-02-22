Elegance and fusion in the Mountains

The Blackheath Uniting Church will resound to a colourful tapestry of musical delights on Sunday, March 10 in a program spanning traditional Chinese music, classical Western, contemporary, Latin and jazz influenced chamber music.
Starting at 3pm, the concert will include music by composers from Mozart, Schubert, Dvorak, Banks and Wheeler.
Following on from highly successful performances at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts in 2020 and 2022, Tony Wheeler, a prominent Sydney composer, performer and teacher of clarinet, saxophone and guqin (the ancient seven stringed zither) has assembled yet another group of fine musicians.
Tze Tung Chan, a talented young player of the zhongruan (Chinese four-stringed guitar) has been invited especially to travel from Hong Kong to perform in this concert. Other performers include Blue Mountains resident Margo Adelson, well known as a pianist, teacher and choral director.
The instrumental line up this year also includes a string quartet made up of Alastair Duff-Forbes and Chaylah Chivas on violins, Steve Koroknay on viola, and cellist Samantha Knutsen who began her musical studies in the Blue Mountains with Barbara Woolley. These string players are all accomplished young professional solo, chamber and orchestral musicians in their own right, and meld together as a quartet with masterful ease. Wheeler himself specialises in composing music which incorporates influences from various cultural backgrounds. Guest performer Steven Wang will also be playing the guqin.
This is a rare opportunity to hear such a fascinating fusion of musical styles and instruments, which will appeal to all ages and tastes. The 3pm concert time makes it most accessible.
Tickets are available at www.trybooking.com/COTOI or at the door. Adults $55, seniors $42, concession, students and children $35.
