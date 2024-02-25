Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gardeners get together before Edible Garden Trail

Updated February 26 2024 - 10:46am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gardeners gather this month before this weekend's Trail at the home of the founder Susanne Rix (third from front right). Picture supplied
Gardeners gather this month before this weekend's Trail at the home of the founder Susanne Rix (third from front right). Picture supplied

Gardeners who are opening their delicious front and backyards to visitors on the Edible Garden Trail got together on Saturday February 17 to collect information packs and connect with other gardeners on the trail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.