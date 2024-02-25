Gardeners get together before Edible Garden Trail

Gardeners who are opening their delicious front and backyards to visitors on the Edible Garden Trail got together on Saturday February 17 to collect information packs and connect with other gardeners on the trail.
The event was held in Wentworth Falls in the garden of the original creator of the event, Susanne Rix.
Ms Rix said it was exciting to see the spread of the edible garden trail around the nation.
Starting in the Blue Mountains in 2018, the trail has inspired a number of communities to take up the idea with city-wide events in Sydney, Adelaide and Hobart, as well as the Central Coast, Singleton, the Bass Coast in Victoria, Samford in Queensland and Northland in New Zealand.
There are more than 40 gardens, including school and community gardens, with the trail stretching from Glenbrook to Hartley on the weekend of March 2 and 3.
The gardens are the perfect place to look at abundant edible shrubs and trees, get tasty treats and inspiration a plenty.
The Blue Mountains Edible Garden Trail is the flagship environmental event of not-for-profit Blue Mountains Food Co-op in Katoomba confirming their ethos to "provide good food that doesn't cost the earth".
Tickets: $25 ($20 concession) gets you a weekend pass. Gardens can be visited for $5/$2 concession (cash only) pay at each garden. Children 16 and under are free.
Tickets can be ordered purchased online at ediblegardentrail.com where you can download a map and list of gardens with descriptions to plan your weekend or you can buy tickets in person at Blue Mountains Food Co-op in Katoomba (Ha'Penny Lane, Katoomba).
For more information see ediblegardentrail.com or call 4782 5890.
