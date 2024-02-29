Visiting Tibetan Buddhist lama's mission to help the Mountains

A visiting Tibetan Buddhist lama is on a mission to help Blue Mountains residents reduce stress and lead more meaningful and enjoyable lives.
At a talk at Wentworth Falls on March 7 he will outline ways to overcome stress and anxiety caused by rising costs, international conflicts or personal problems
Khenpo Ngawang Dhamchoe is one of the most knowledgeable and respected teachers of the practice and philosophy of Tibetan Buddhism in Australia.
He said: "The key to relieving stress and anxiety in our lives lies in delving into the practice of meditation.
"However, that alone is not enough. We need to adopt a way of life that offers compassion, kindness and thoughtfulness to others.
"It's a matter of walking the talk, that is, combining meditation with these attitudes to daily life. Meditation helps clear the mind of stress and obstacles but it needs the assistance of those life attitudes to be really effective" he said.
Khenpo is no stranger to the Blue Mountains. He has given many talks about Buddhism in the Upper Mountains and Richmond areas for more than 15 years. This year he celebrates the 30 year anniversary of his arrival in Australia.
His home base is at the Drogmi Buddhist Institute at Mount Gulaga, near Tilba on the far south coast. However, he is in constant demand and travels widely around Australia.
At his talk he will share invaluable insights from a Buddhist perspective on finding true happiness during challenging times. However, he said this was not a religious exercise and would be suitable for anyone despite their personal beliefs.
"In this talk I hope to help people reach a more peaceful and stress-free life," he said.
"As individuals we can make a difference to those around us by adopting a more meaningful attitude to our behaviour through kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness.
"Just think what a difference our world would be if everyone has that attitude," he said.
Organiser of the talk, Suzi Walker of Wentworth Falls, said: "We are so lucky and privileged to have Khenpo here in the Mountains because so many people call for his help and advice and he gives it so willingly."
"As a result he is in great demand all around Australia and overseas. He is a great speaker and from personal experience I know he can make a huge difference to the way people approach their lives to gain a greater tranquillity in these times of turmoil."
Khenpo's 90 minute talk will be at 6.30pm on Thursday March 7, at the small hall at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts, 217-219 Great Western Highway, Wentworth Falls.
Cost is $20 adults, $15 concession. Payment can be made at the door.
